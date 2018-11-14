Stanford commit Tristan Sinclair ‘excited’ to receive his AAG jersey

San Ramon Valley High School (Danville, Calif.) linebacker Tristan Sinclair was all smiles on Wednesday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“It feels amazing to get the jersey,” said Sinclair, a Stanford commit. “This is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of because of all the great players that have come through there. It’s gonna be fun.”

In addition to dominating defensively, Sinclair has racked up 14 touchdowns – 10 rushing and four receiving – this season for the Wolves, who will face Monte Vista High School (Danville, Calif.), their rival who they beat in the regular season finale.

“I feel like we’re all focused on what we have to do,” Sinclair said. “We’re just taking it one game at a time. Right now, I’m enjoying this jersey, but I’ll get to practice later and get back to focusing on Friday.”

