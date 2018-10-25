Stanford OL commit Branson Bragg honored to be Under Armour All-American

Crandall (Texas) High School offensive lineman Branson Bragg received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It means the world,” Bragg said. “Playing in the Under Armour All-America Game is something I’ve wanted to do since childhood. It’s huge to see it come to fruition.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-4, 295-pound center, Bragg is the third-ranked player at his position and the 151st-ranked player overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Playing in this game slowly went from dream to reality as he started playing high school football.

“I really didn’t see it happening until I received my first offer,” said Bragg, who received that offer in March 2017. “Everything opened up after that, and I realized what I could do with my talent.”

Bragg committed to Stanford in June, choosing to head to Palo Alto after receiving 20 scholarship offers. While he will not take his official visit until January, Bragg is not planning on visiting other schools.

He is locked in on the Cardinal.

“Stanford was really the no brainer pick for me,” he said. “With the academics and the athletics, it’s probably the best mix of both in the country. No school really came close in both areas for me. I felt like that is the place I needed to be.”

Before he gets to Stanford, though, Bragg is eager to suiting up with a collection of the country’s best players in January.

“I’ve never been to Florida before, so that will be a new experience,” said Bragg, who mentioned Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick and retired Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas as players he looked up to. “Being around guys I know, or have gotten to know through the recruiting process, that’ll be great. I’m also really looking forward to the game itself.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.