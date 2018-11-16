WR Stanley King has title, Under Armour All-America games to play before Louisville

Three-star Woodrow Wilson High School (Camden, N.J.) wide receiver Stanley King received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, King is able to use his size to beat the competition. He has 412 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season, along with 15 tackles on the defensive end.

He has helped lead Woodrow Wilson to an 8-2 season and an appearance in the championship game, which they will play on Friday.

King committed to Louisville over 15 schools, some mid-majors while others included Cincinnati, Maryland and Virginia.

He is the No. 31 player in New Jersey and the No. 136 wide receiver in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.