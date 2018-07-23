Top DE Stephen Herron Jr. flips commitment from Michigan to Stanford

Trinity High School senior defensive end Stephen Herron Jr. announced via Twitter on Monday that he has switched his college commitment from Michigan to Stanford.

Herron wrote on Twitter that he had second-guessed his decision to commit to Michigan last summer.

“You start to question what it is you really want in life, how you want to leave your mark on the world and how you can make a difference in the lives of the people around you,” Herron wrote. “Those closest to me know the last few months have been an emotional roller coaster and that nothing has been done without having those questions at the forefront of each and every motion.

“For I know the plans I have for you”, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” #CardClass19 #FearTheTree pic.twitter.com/XqW0EBV3FK — Stephen Jr. (@stephenherron_) July 23, 2018

“Every move I have made has been in the interest of insuring my future – athletically, academically and philanthropically.”

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound player, Herron has been a first-team member of the Courier Journal All-State team the past two seasons. Last year he posted 43 tackles and eight sacks as the Shamrocks finished 15-0 and won the Class 6-A state championship for the second straight season.

According to 247Sports.com, Herron is the No. 3-ranked recruit in Kentucky’s Class of 2019 and No. 148 in the nation.

For more, visit the Courier Journal