Steve Alford and family visit historic hometown over the weekend

MUNCIE, Ind. — New Castle’s most famous basketball family was back in town over the weekend.

The Alfords — Sam, his wife Sharan and sons Steve and Sean — were all together in New Castle on Saturday as Mayor Greg York unveiled the new Sam Alford Boulevard. Joined by family and other former Trojan players and coaches, the Alfords also visited the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, which Sam and Steve are both members of.

The Alford family were visitors to the @HoopsHall museum earlier today following the surprise unveiling of Sam Alford Boulevard in New Castle by Mayor Greg York. Sam, wife Sharan and sons Sean and Steve were joined by family and dozens of former Trojan players and coaches. pic.twitter.com/A2EYRNAvov — Indiana Basketball HOF (@HoopsHall) September 15, 2018

The current coach at UCLA, Steve Alford was the 1983 Mr. Basketball and a two-time all-state selection while playing for his father at New Castle. He graduated as the Trojans’ single-game (57) and career scoring (2,116) leader before going on to Indiana University, where he won a national championship and set the program’s all-time scoring mark (2,438).

