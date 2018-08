USA Today Sports’ summer hoops players’ choice award winners

The votes are in and the players have spoken.

After more than four months traveling around the country, and world, for spring and summer hoops events, showcases, skills camps, combines and tournaments we polled elite players in the rising senior and junior classes, who were instructed not to choose themselves, and tallied their votes to come up with winners in different categories; everything from Most Likely No. 1 NBA Draft pick to Biggest Trash-Talker.

Here’s who the players decided deserved the hardware.

BEST DUNKER: Jalen Green, San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.), Summer Team – EBO (Calif.), CG, 2020

BIGGEST TRASH TALKER: Babatunde Akingbola, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Summer Team – AOT (Ga.), C, 2019

Babatunde Akingbola bodied TWO defenders for breakfast! 👀😤🗣 @stretch4bball pic.twitter.com/7wQkcmWnSl — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 21, 2018

BEST BACK-TO-THE-BASKET GAME: Isaiah Stewart, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Summer Team – City Rocks (N.Y.), F, 2019

🍑🏀: Excellent #PeachJam tournament by @TheCityRocks and Isaiah Stewart, who dropped 24 points and snatched 12 boards in the quarterfinal!@Dreamville_33 pic.twitter.com/HH4puUDDnH — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) July 14, 2018

BEST FACE-UP GAME: Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Summer Team – Nike Team Florida, F, 2019

BEST PASSER: Sharife Cooper, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Summer Team – AOT (Ga.), PG, 2020

Sharife Cooper @CooperSharife with the off the glass pass to Isaac Okoro @isaacokoro303 AOT @AOTBasketball made it look easy in a big win earlier today pic.twitter.com/8Kt83oTQ23 — OTRHoopsReport.com (@OTRHoopsReport) April 7, 2018

DEADLIEST SNIPER: Boogie Ellis, Mission Bay (San Diego), Summer Team – Oakland Soldiers (Calif.), CG, 2019

Boogie Ellis was in his BAG at Peach Jam for the Oakland Soldiers 🍑 🦍 @BoogieEllis @Soldiers_Salute 🎒 (h/t @ssvisualworks) pic.twitter.com/D2KRnJF0lE — D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) July 18, 2018

BEST SHOT SWATTER: Evan Mobley, Rancho Christian School (Temecula, Calif.), Summer Team – Compton Magic (Calif.), F, 2020

BEST HANDLES: Cole Anthony, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Summer Team – PSA Cardinals (N.Y.), PG, 2019

TOUGHEST DEFENSIVE ASSIGNMENT: Anthony Edwards, Holy Spirit (Atlanta), Summer Team – Atlanta Express, SG, 2020

Five-Star 2020 Anthony Edwards (GA) earned co-MVP of the SC30 Select Game! 🏆 @UAassociation @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/bBRV0e2WNO — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) August 8, 2018

MOST LIKELY TO DECIDE ON A COLLEGE LATE: Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), Summer Team – Renaissance (N.Y.), SG, 2019

MOST LIKELY TO DECIDE ON A COLLEGE EARLY: Nico Mannion, Pinnacle (Phoenix), Summer Team – West Coast Elite (Calif.), PG, 2019

MOST LIKEY NO. 1 NBA DRAFT PICK: James Wiseman, Memphis East (Tenn.), Summer Team – Bluff City Legends (Tenn.), F, 2019

BEST KILLER INSTINCT: Cole Anthony, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Summer Team – PSA Cardinals (N.Y.), PG, 2019

(TIE) BIGGEST MATCHUP PROBLEM: Evan Mobley, Rancho Christian School (Temecula, Calif.), Summer Team – Compton Magic (Calif.), F, 2020

(TIE) BIGGEST MATCHUP PROBLEM: Anthony Edwards, Holy Spirit (Atlanta), Summer Team – Atlanta Express, SG, 2020

5⭐️ Anthony Edwards shined under the Vegas lights at Fab 48‼️ 🎰 pic.twitter.com/szTz1Vv91N — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 28, 2018

(TIE) MOST LIKELY TO LIVE ON THE SPORTSCENTER TOP 10: Malachi Wideman, Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.), Summer Team – E1T1 (Fla.), G, 2020

E1T1 2020 Malachi Wideman (FL) ended his summer with a statement‼️ @mightymal13 @reale1t1 pic.twitter.com/e16VzthIKO — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 31, 2018

(TIE) MOST LIKELY TO LIVE ON THE SPORTSCENTER TOP 10: Jalen Green, San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.),Summer Team – EBO (Calif.), CG, 2020

If you don’t know who Jalen Green is, you better find out 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/T8PROLS2zX — Hoop Cave (@HoopCave) August 7, 2018

(TIE) TOP BUCKET-GETTER: R.J. Hampton, Little Elm (Texas), Summer Team – Mudiay Elite (Texas), PG, 2020

Top ranked 2020 PG RJ Hampton heated up today in Las Vegas! 🔥 @RjHampton14 @txbunation pic.twitter.com/V9F9yKWsq2 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 27, 2018

(TIE) TOP BUCKET-GETTER: Sharife Cooper, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Summer Team – AOT (Ga.), PG, 2020

