Meet the 12 best defensive tackles in the class of 2019.

The Super 25 preseason football rankings will be revealed next week. Which team do you think should be No. 1?

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in Super 25 Football preseason poll?

https://usat.ly/2nr20mY

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in Super 25 Football preseason poll?

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.