Here are this weekend’s games involving Super 25 football teams. All times Eastern.

FRIDAY

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. Timpview

No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. Bishop Amat

No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) at No. 25 Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

No. 14 St. Louis (Honolulu) vs. Narbonne (Calif.)

No. 20 Folsom (Calif.) at De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

No. 21 Warren Central (Indianapolis) at Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)