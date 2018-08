Super 25 football schedule, August 24-26

Here are this weekend’s games involving Super 25 football teams.

FRIDAY

No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. Garces Memorial

No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

No. 8 St. Frances Academy vs. Doral Academy (Fla.)

No. 10 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) vs. Central Catholic

No. 19 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College

No. 20 Warren Central (Indianapolis) at Trinity (Louisville)

No. 22 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) at Marietta (Ga.)

No. 23 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) at Salt Lake City East

No. 25 Owasso (Okla.) at Bentonville West (Ark.)

SATURDAY

No. 5 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) vs. Tucker

No. 6 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) vs. Johns Creek (Ga.)

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) vs. DeMatha (Md.)

No. 11 Hoover (Ala.) vs. Pinson Valley

No. 14 St. Louis (Honolulu) at Mililani

No. 15 Miami Central at Cardinal Gibbons

SUNDAY

No. 16 Pickerington Central (Ohio) at Phillips (Chicago)