Super 25 football schedule, Sept. 14-15

Here are this weekend’s games involving Super 25 football teams.

*All times Eastern

FRIDAY

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at Chaminade, 10 p.m.

No. 4 Allen (Texas) at Coppell, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) at St. Peter’s Prep, 7 p.m.

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) at Stranahan, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) at Bowie, 9 p.m.

No. 11 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 9 p.m.

No. 13 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Valley View, 10 p.m.

No. 14 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Groveport-Madison, 7 p.m.

No. 15 St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia) vs. No. 19 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Warren Central (Indianapolis) vs. Ben Davis, 7 p.m.

No. 17 University Lab (Baton Rouge) at Catholic, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) at Pleasant Grove, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Rome (Ga.) vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) vs. Ursuline, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) at Westlake, 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) vs. Blythewood, PPD

No. 24 Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) vs. Murrieta Valley, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at No. 6 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.), PPD

No. 10 Miami Central at Edison, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 St. Louis (Honolulu) at Punahou, 1:30 a.m.

No. 25 Duncanville (Texas) at Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.), 7 p.m.