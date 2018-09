Super 25 football schedule, Sept. 20-22

Here are this weekend’s games involving Super 25 football teams.

All times Eastern

THURSDAY

No. 7 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) at Lee (Jacksonville), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at No. 3 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 10 p.m.

No. 4 Allen (Texas) at Plano, 8 p.m.

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) vs. No. 9 Miami Central, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Lake Travis (Texas) vs. Alkins, 8:30 p.m.

No. 10 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) at Buchanan, 10 p.m.

No. 14 Pickerington Central (Ohio) at Hilliard Davidson, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Warren Central (Indianapolis) at Pike, 7 p.m.

No. 16 University Lab (Baton Rouge) at West Feliciana, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) vs. Westlake, 9 p.m.

No. 18 St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) at Union City, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Rome (Ga.) vs. Cass, 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 Archbishop Hoban (Akron) at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) vs. Colquitt County, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) at Bakersfield Christian, 10 p.m.

No. 24 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) vs. Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

No. 5 St. John’s (Washington D.C.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), 2 p.m.

No. 11 St. Louis (Honolulu) at Kapolei, 1:30 a.m.