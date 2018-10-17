USA Today Sports

Super 25 Girls Volleyball Regional Rankings: Week 8

William Bretzger, Wilmington News Journal

Girls Volleyball

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 16

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 33-1 Victor NY
2 Burnt Hills 32-3 Burnt Hills NY
3 Barnstable 15-0 Hyannis MA
4 Woodstock Academy 15-0 Woodstock CT
5 Portville 26-1 Portville NY
6 Clarence 21-3 Clarence NY
7 Shrewsbury 12-1 Shrewsbury MA
8 John Glenn 15-1 Elwood NY
9 Joel Barlow 14-0 Redding CT
10 Hollis-Brookline 19-0-2 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 North Allegheny 10-0 Wexford PA
2 Loudoun County 19-0 Leesburg VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 26-1 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 11-0 Germantown MD
5 Stonebridge 19-1 Ashburn VA
6 Lord Botetourt 21-1 Daleville VA
7 Princess Anne 12-0 Virginia Beach VA
8 Paul VI 16-1 Fairfax VA
9 Flint Hill 19-1 Oakton VA
10 Padua 9-1 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 36-3 Marietta GA
2 Hagerty 20-4 Oviedo FL
3 Oviedo 21-4 Oviedo FL
4 McGill-Toolen 38-5 Mobile AL
5 Briarcrest Christian 37-2 Eads TN
6 Brentwood 43-3 Brentwood TN
7 Wando 43-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
8 Marvin Ridge 36-2 Waxhaw NC
9 Green Hope 20-1 Cary NC
10 Alpharetta 43-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Byron Nelson 37-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Waxahachie 38-4 Waxahachie TX
3 Prosper 29-8 Prosper TX
4 Lovejoy 37-6 Lovejoy TX
5 Flower Mound 29-8 Flower Mound TX
6 Ridge Point 38-4 Missouri City TX
7 The Woodlands 39-4 Conroe TX
8 Clark 40-3 San Antonio TX
9 Denton Guyer 27-13 Denton TX
10 Coppell 36-9 Coppell TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 36-0 Louisville KY
2 Yorktown 31-0 Yorktown IN
3 Mercy Academy 27-6 Louisville KY
4 Ursuline Academy 20-2 Cincinnati OH
5 Sacred Heart Academy 26-9 Louisville KY
6 Avon 30-3 Avon IN
7 Providence 31-3 Clarksville IN
8 Padua Franciscan 21-1 Parma OH
9 Mercy McAuley 19-3 Cincinnati OH
10 Mercy 25-2 Farmington Hills MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 28-2 Chicago IL
2 Helias 33-1-2 Jefferson City MO
3 River Falls 39-2 River Falls WI
4 Marian Catholic 27-6 Chicago Heights IL
5 Lafayette 24-5-1 Wildwood MO
6 Cedar Falls 36-0 Cedar Falls Iowa
7 Nazareth 22-3 LaGrange Park IL
8 St. Teresa’s 20-7 Decatur IL
9 Ankeny Centennial 36-2 Ankeny IA
10 Little Chute 34-1 Little Chute WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Champlin Park 22-1 Champlin MN
2 Pius X 26-2 Lincoln NE
3 Lakeville North 22-4 Lakeville MN
4 Millard North 28-2 Millard NE
5 Eagan 18-2 Eagan MN
6 Lakeville South 23-4 Lakeville MN
7 Stevens 14-2 Rapid City SD
8 Millard West 20-2 Millard NE
9 O’Gorman 19-3 Sioux Falls SD
10 Skutt Catholic 18-3 Omaha NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Chaparral 15-1 Parker CO
2 St. Thomas Aquinas 30-6 Overland Park KS
3 Valor Christian 16-0 Highlands Ranch CO
4 Lewis Palmer 15-1 Monument CO
5 Fossil Ridge 15-1 Parker CO
6 La Cueva 13-0 Albuquerque NM
7 Lyman 27-0 Lyman WY
8 St. James Academy 26-8 Lenexa KS
9 Blue Valley North 28-4 Overland Park KS
10 Lansing 32-4 Lansing KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 35-2 Santa Ana CA
2 Redondo Union 32-2 Redondo CA
3 Cathedral Catholic 25-6 San Diego CA
4 Torrey Pines 27-3 San Diego CA
5 Marymount 29-8 Los Angeles CA
6 Millenium 38-1 Goodyear AZ
7 Xavier College Prep 27-7 Phoenix AZ
8 Sierra Canyon 31-9 Chatsworth CA
9 Buchanan 28-7 Clovis CA
10 Perry 27-1 Gilbert AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha Schools 33-2 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani School 23-5 Honolulu HI
3 Jesuit 25-4 Portland OR
4 Richland 22-1 Richland WA
5 Kentridge 12-0 Kent WA
6 Tahoma 12-1 Maple Valley WA
7 Skyview 30-4 Nampa ID
8 Diamond 31-4 Anchorage AK
9 Sunset 14-1 Portland OR
10 Central Catholic 28-2 Portland OR

