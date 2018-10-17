Super 25 Girls Volleyball Regional Rankings: Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

MORE: Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

Records through Oct. 16

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 33-1 Victor NY 2 Burnt Hills 32-3 Burnt Hills NY 3 Barnstable 15-0 Hyannis MA 4 Woodstock Academy 15-0 Woodstock CT 5 Portville 26-1 Portville NY 6 Clarence 21-3 Clarence NY 7 Shrewsbury 12-1 Shrewsbury MA 8 John Glenn 15-1 Elwood NY 9 Joel Barlow 14-0 Redding CT 10 Hollis-Brookline 19-0-2 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 10-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 19-0 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 26-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 11-0 Germantown MD 5 Stonebridge 19-1 Ashburn VA 6 Lord Botetourt 21-1 Daleville VA 7 Princess Anne 12-0 Virginia Beach VA 8 Paul VI 16-1 Fairfax VA 9 Flint Hill 19-1 Oakton VA 10 Padua 9-1 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 36-3 Marietta GA 2 Hagerty 20-4 Oviedo FL 3 Oviedo 21-4 Oviedo FL 4 McGill-Toolen 38-5 Mobile AL 5 Briarcrest Christian 37-2 Eads TN 6 Brentwood 43-3 Brentwood TN 7 Wando 43-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 8 Marvin Ridge 36-2 Waxhaw NC 9 Green Hope 20-1 Cary NC 10 Alpharetta 43-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Byron Nelson 37-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Waxahachie 38-4 Waxahachie TX 3 Prosper 29-8 Prosper TX 4 Lovejoy 37-6 Lovejoy TX 5 Flower Mound 29-8 Flower Mound TX 6 Ridge Point 38-4 Missouri City TX 7 The Woodlands 39-4 Conroe TX 8 Clark 40-3 San Antonio TX 9 Denton Guyer 27-13 Denton TX 10 Coppell 36-9 Coppell TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 36-0 Louisville KY 2 Yorktown 31-0 Yorktown IN 3 Mercy Academy 27-6 Louisville KY 4 Ursuline Academy 20-2 Cincinnati OH 5 Sacred Heart Academy 26-9 Louisville KY 6 Avon 30-3 Avon IN 7 Providence 31-3 Clarksville IN 8 Padua Franciscan 21-1 Parma OH 9 Mercy McAuley 19-3 Cincinnati OH 10 Mercy 25-2 Farmington Hills MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 28-2 Chicago IL 2 Helias 33-1-2 Jefferson City MO 3 River Falls 39-2 River Falls WI 4 Marian Catholic 27-6 Chicago Heights IL 5 Lafayette 24-5-1 Wildwood MO 6 Cedar Falls 36-0 Cedar Falls Iowa 7 Nazareth 22-3 LaGrange Park IL 8 St. Teresa’s 20-7 Decatur IL 9 Ankeny Centennial 36-2 Ankeny IA 10 Little Chute 34-1 Little Chute WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Champlin Park 22-1 Champlin MN 2 Pius X 26-2 Lincoln NE 3 Lakeville North 22-4 Lakeville MN 4 Millard North 28-2 Millard NE 5 Eagan 18-2 Eagan MN 6 Lakeville South 23-4 Lakeville MN 7 Stevens 14-2 Rapid City SD 8 Millard West 20-2 Millard NE 9 O’Gorman 19-3 Sioux Falls SD 10 Skutt Catholic 18-3 Omaha NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Chaparral 15-1 Parker CO 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 30-6 Overland Park KS 3 Valor Christian 16-0 Highlands Ranch CO 4 Lewis Palmer 15-1 Monument CO 5 Fossil Ridge 15-1 Parker CO 6 La Cueva 13-0 Albuquerque NM 7 Lyman 27-0 Lyman WY 8 St. James Academy 26-8 Lenexa KS 9 Blue Valley North 28-4 Overland Park KS 10 Lansing 32-4 Lansing KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 35-2 Santa Ana CA 2 Redondo Union 32-2 Redondo CA 3 Cathedral Catholic 25-6 San Diego CA 4 Torrey Pines 27-3 San Diego CA 5 Marymount 29-8 Los Angeles CA 6 Millenium 38-1 Goodyear AZ 7 Xavier College Prep 27-7 Phoenix AZ 8 Sierra Canyon 31-9 Chatsworth CA 9 Buchanan 28-7 Clovis CA 10 Perry 27-1 Gilbert AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Kamehameha Schools 33-2 Honolulu HI 2 Iolani School 23-5 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 25-4 Portland OR 4 Richland 22-1 Richland WA 5 Kentridge 12-0 Kent WA 6 Tahoma 12-1 Maple Valley WA 7 Skyview 30-4 Nampa ID 8 Diamond 31-4 Anchorage AK 9 Sunset 14-1 Portland OR 10 Central Catholic 28-2 Portland OR

Records through Oct. 15