Super 25 Girls Volleyball Regional Rankings: Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Oct. 16
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|33-1
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Burnt Hills
|32-3
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|3
|Barnstable
|15-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|4
|Woodstock Academy
|15-0
|Woodstock
|CT
|5
|Portville
|26-1
|Portville
|NY
|6
|Clarence
|21-3
|Clarence
|NY
|7
|Shrewsbury
|12-1
|Shrewsbury
|MA
|8
|John Glenn
|15-1
|Elwood
|NY
|9
|Joel Barlow
|14-0
|Redding
|CT
|10
|Hollis-Brookline
|19-0-2
|Hollis
|NH
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|North Allegheny
|10-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Loudoun County
|19-0
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|26-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|11-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Stonebridge
|19-1
|Ashburn
|VA
|6
|Lord Botetourt
|21-1
|Daleville
|VA
|7
|Princess Anne
|12-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|8
|Paul VI
|16-1
|Fairfax
|VA
|9
|Flint Hill
|19-1
|Oakton
|VA
|10
|Padua
|9-1
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|36-3
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Hagerty
|20-4
|Oviedo
|FL
|3
|Oviedo
|21-4
|Oviedo
|FL
|4
|McGill-Toolen
|38-5
|Mobile
|AL
|5
|Briarcrest Christian
|37-2
|Eads
|TN
|6
|Brentwood
|43-3
|Brentwood
|TN
|7
|Wando
|43-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|8
|Marvin Ridge
|36-2
|Waxhaw
|NC
|9
|Green Hope
|20-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|Alpharetta
|43-4
|Alpharetta
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|37-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Waxahachie
|38-4
|Waxahachie
|TX
|3
|Prosper
|29-8
|Prosper
|TX
|4
|Lovejoy
|37-6
|Lovejoy
|TX
|5
|Flower Mound
|29-8
|Flower Mound
|TX
|6
|Ridge Point
|38-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|7
|The Woodlands
|39-4
|Conroe
|TX
|8
|Clark
|40-3
|San Antonio
|TX
|9
|Denton Guyer
|27-13
|Denton
|TX
|10
|Coppell
|36-9
|Coppell
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|36-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Yorktown
|31-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|3
|Mercy Academy
|27-6
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Ursuline Academy
|20-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|5
|Sacred Heart Academy
|26-9
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Avon
|30-3
|Avon
|IN
|7
|Providence
|31-3
|Clarksville
|IN
|8
|Padua Franciscan
|21-1
|Parma
|OH
|9
|Mercy McAuley
|19-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|10
|Mercy
|25-2
|Farmington Hills
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|28-2
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Helias
|33-1-2
|Jefferson City
|MO
|3
|River Falls
|39-2
|River Falls
|WI
|4
|Marian Catholic
|27-6
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|5
|Lafayette
|24-5-1
|Wildwood
|MO
|6
|Cedar Falls
|36-0
|Cedar Falls
|Iowa
|7
|Nazareth
|22-3
|LaGrange Park
|IL
|8
|St. Teresa’s
|20-7
|Decatur
|IL
|9
|Ankeny Centennial
|36-2
|Ankeny
|IA
|10
|Little Chute
|34-1
|Little Chute
|WI
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Champlin Park
|22-1
|Champlin
|MN
|2
|Pius X
|26-2
|Lincoln
|NE
|3
|Lakeville North
|22-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Millard North
|28-2
|Millard
|NE
|5
|Eagan
|18-2
|Eagan
|MN
|6
|Lakeville South
|23-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|7
|Stevens
|14-2
|Rapid City
|SD
|8
|Millard West
|20-2
|Millard
|NE
|9
|O’Gorman
|19-3
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|10
|Skutt Catholic
|18-3
|Omaha
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Chaparral
|15-1
|Parker
|CO
|2
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|30-6
|Overland Park
|KS
|3
|Valor Christian
|16-0
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|4
|Lewis Palmer
|15-1
|Monument
|CO
|5
|Fossil Ridge
|15-1
|Parker
|CO
|6
|La Cueva
|13-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|7
|Lyman
|27-0
|Lyman
|WY
|8
|St. James Academy
|26-8
|Lenexa
|KS
|9
|Blue Valley North
|28-4
|Overland Park
|KS
|10
|Lansing
|32-4
|Lansing
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|35-2
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Redondo Union
|32-2
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Cathedral Catholic
|25-6
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Torrey Pines
|27-3
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Marymount
|29-8
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Millenium
|38-1
|Goodyear
|AZ
|7
|Xavier College Prep
|27-7
|Phoenix
|AZ
|8
|Sierra Canyon
|31-9
|Chatsworth
|CA
|9
|Buchanan
|28-7
|Clovis
|CA
|10
|Perry
|27-1
|Gilbert
|AZ
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Schools
|33-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani School
|23-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Jesuit
|25-4
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Richland
|22-1
|Richland
|WA
|5
|Kentridge
|12-0
|Kent
|WA
|6
|Tahoma
|12-1
|Maple Valley
|WA
|7
|Skyview
|30-4
|Nampa
|ID
|8
|Diamond
|31-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|9
|Sunset
|14-1
|Portland
|OR
|10
|Central Catholic
|28-2
|Portland
|OR
