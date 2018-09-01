SUPER 25: No. 12 Bergen Catholic starts Vito Campanile era with statement win at No. 5 Grayson

Rahmir Johnson scored a pair of touchdown runs in the second half and Bergen Catholic made Vito Campanile a winner in his debut 34-22 over Grayson High School in Georgia on Friday night.
The Crusaders also got a pair of scores from junior Amar Gist, who had a 28-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and recovered a fumbled punt snap in the end zone in the second quarter to give Bergen Catholic a 13-0 lead.
Grayson trimmed the Bergen Catholic lead to 27-15 early in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard interception return by Kenny Edwards, but the Crusaders answered with an 8-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by a 36-yard pass from Andrew Boel to Tyler DeVera.
Johnson dived in from three yards out a few plays later.
It was Bergen Catholic’s first game in Georgia and the debut of Campanile who coached previously at Seton Hall Prep and Westwood.