Super 25 No. 18 Katy (Texas) rocked in season opener as 4-star RB Deondrick Glass stymied

Four-star running back Deondrick Glass was stifled, perennial national contender and USA TODAY Super 25 No. 18 Katy (Texas) found itself on the wrong side of a 35-21 scoreline Friday against Galena North Shore in one of the more stunning upsets of Texas’ opening week of high school football.

Glass was held to just 38 yards on 15 carries in the first half and never truly broke out as North Shore’s stern defense up front provided problems for the Tigers throughout.

That’s not to say that Glass didn’t have any nice runs in Katy’s stunning setback. He did, as you can see below. They just didn’t go far enough to do enough damage.

Not much room for @deondrickglass but he’s nifty, picks up his feet, cuts quickly, and gets what he can. pic.twitter.com/v9RW2BxN9Y — EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) September 1, 2018

Here’s @deondrickglass following a good block from Ok St commit Cole Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/P59GDvmmK1 — EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) September 1, 2018

The reason for that was pretty obvious: Wary of being carved up by Glass, North Shore stuffed the box against him. And Katy was never truly able to take advantage.

The result is a forthcoming shakeup in the Super 25, not to mention some frustration to start the season for one of Texas’ best running backs.