No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) scores 70, is averaging 64 (!) points a game

For most football teams, scoring 70 points would be a season’s high-water mark by a wide margin.

No. 23 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) is not most football teams.

Friday night, the Silver Foxes ran their winning streak to 17 and their 2018 record to 5-0 with a 70-7 rout of Chapin.

In their handful of games, Dutch Fork has been far more than a handful for opposing defenses and offenses alike. It has scored at least 63 points in four of its five contests, averaging 64 an outing thus far. On the other side of the ball, the Silver Foxes are allowing just 8.4 points a game.

Per The State of Columbia, S.C., Friday night’s game with Chapin (3-2) was the first meeting between the schools since 2011. In the win, per The State, Dutch Fork QB Ty Olenchuk threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, with two going to junior Jalin Hyatt (6 rec., 109 yds. 2 TDs).

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/AzxIZqgFdv — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) September 29, 2018

Additionally, Jon Hall rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, as Dutch Fork outgained Chapin, 651-174.

Dutch Fork’s next stop is at River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) on Friday. To the River Bluff scoreboard operator, you will no doubt be busy.