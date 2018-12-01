Super 25 No. 23 North Shore sends statement with another rout of powerhouse Katy

It’s hard to say that a nationally-ranked high school football team is being disrespected, but perhaps North Shore High School (Galena Park, Texas) isn’t getting enough respect? That question looms large after North Shore’s second victory against Katy this season, this time by a score of 49-38.

Ranked No. 23 in the USA TODAY Super 25, Galena Park topped perennial power and Super 25 stalwart Katy (Texas) High in a season opener on the road, 35-21. It was an impressive win, but because it came in Week 1 there were lingering questions about whether the Mustangs were really that good, or if they just hit Katy at the right time.

From there, North Shore embarked on your typical regular season massacre series against overmatched if well-intentioned district and area foes. Across the next nine games, North Shore allowed an opponent to reach double digits on the scoreboard just one time. In total, the Mustangs outscored their foes 400-33.

FOUR HUNDRED TO THIRTY-THREE!!!

Yet there were still some doubts, with naysayers claiming the Mustangs’ Houston-area schedule was filled with too many necessary cream puffs. Sure, there was perennial power Westfield (Houston) High, but one bona fide foe doesn’t necessarily a schedule make.

So, North Shore entered Friday’s rematch with Katy with plenty of questions about whether they were the real deal. Surely the Mustangs couldn’t punch Katy in the mouth twice in one year, could they?

Yes, the could. And they did.

In fact, North Shore struck for a touchdown on the very first play of the game, then never looked back. There were explosive touchdowns from Class of 2021 wide receiver Shadrach Banks, blazing scores from top Class of 2020 running back Zachary Evans, and even a big man touchdown from defensive tackle Jordan Revels.

2019 North Shore DT Jordan Revels (@jordanrevels95) getting some love on the offensive end, as he notches a TD reception from Dynamic 2021 QB Dematrius Davis (@Dematrius09). Davis is putting on a clinic through the air. @NSNationFB | @CoachJP3 @Dematrius_Davis pic.twitter.com/7Ptck1ogr9 — J.Hamilton (@JoeHamilton__) December 1, 2018

It was a tour de force, so overwhelming that it concluded as the most points Katy has given up in a postseason game … ever.

All of those factors are pretty clear indicators that the Mustangs are the real deal. The only question now is whether they can continue to vault up the Super 25 standings, or whether their dominance will be undermined by a lack of consistent challenges on their schedule, leaving North Shore and its fans with that Rodney Dangerfield feeling.

Three more wins and we’ll all truly have to determine that together.