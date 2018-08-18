Super 25 No. 5 Grayson returns to action after boycott of practice conditions

One of the top five teams in the USA TODAY Super 25 has returned to practice after a brief walk out protest of practice conditions, with their protest aimed at their coach.

Grayson (Ga.) coach Christian Hunnicutt was allegedly holding full contact practice with players wearing shorts, conditions that concerned the players and inspired their protest.

The players walked out of practice Wednesday, held a meeting with Hunnicutt Thursday to air their grievances, then agreed to return to practice on Friday. The mother of one of the team’s players told Atlanta CBS affiliate that Hunnicutt was able to win the team over and address their concerns by following the most simple advice possible: He apologized and pledged to hold practices with less contact.

“He’s a tough coach, but he’s a fair coach,” Grayson football Lorriane Lindsey told WSB. “He personally just opened up, talked from his heart, saying there were going to be some positive charge. That was the gist of that conversation.”

The return of normalcy will be a huge relief for Grayson, which is a week away from opening the 2018 season and two weeks away from a national spotlight match up against Super 25 No. 11 Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas.

Hunnicutt is entering his second season at the school, coming off a 10-2 2017 campaign. The Rams were also the 2016 Class AAAAAAA state champions.