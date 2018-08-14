USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 1 IMG Academy

Location: Bradenton, Fla.
Final 2017 record: 8-0
Final Super 25 record: 2

The Ascenders are absolutely loaded, but they will play a challenging schedule.

The backfield is stacked with Trey Sanders, the nation’s top running back, and Noah Cain, a top-five back. The offensive line is huge, with five-star Evan Neal, Florida State commit Donte Lucas, LSU commit Charles Turner, and TCU commit Justin Osborne. Two transfers will lead the wide receivers, Josh Delgado from St. John Bosco and former Memphis Central star Shamar Nash, a Missouri commit.

Both David Baldwin and Bryson Lucero will be in line for reps under center.

As impressive as the offense is, the defense is equally stout. Defensive end Nolan Smith, a Georgia commit, is the No. 1 player in the 2019 class. Linebacker Jaleel McCrae is a Florida State commit. Another linebacker, Charles Thomas, is a Michigan commit.

SCHEDULE

8/24 at Pine-Richland (Pa.)
8/31 Norland
9/7 at Liberty (Nev.)
9/15 at St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)
9/21 at Mater Dei (Calif.)
9/29 Miami Northwestern
10/12 Superior Collegiate
10/20 Middletown (Del.)
10/26 COF Academy (Ohio)
11/2 at Hoover

