Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 10 Lake Travis

Location: Austin, Texas

Final 2017 record: 13-3

Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Cavs have a new quarterback in junior Hudson Card, who has of five-star receiver Garrett Wilson at his disposal. Wilson recently committed to Ohio State.

Card was a solid wide receiver as a sophomore, catching 69 passes for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The defense is led by linebacker Mauricio Trevino, who, as a sophomore, racked up a whopping 145 tackles. He’ll have help from safety Hunter Henry and defensive tackle Kaleb Wenson.

Lake Travis has appeared in the state title game in each of the past three seasons, winning in 2016.

SCHEDULE

8/31 at Arlington Martin

9/7 at Mansfield Summit

9/14 at Bowie

9/21 Akins

10/5 Lehman

10/12 at Westlake

10/26 Del Valle

11/2 at Hays

11/9 Anderson