Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 11 Bishop Gorman

No. 11 Bishop Gorman

Location: Las Vegas
Final 2017 record: 13-2
Final Super 25 rank: 10

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

Winners of nine consecutive state titles, the Gaels have their eyes on making it a decade of dominance.

The defense is headed by cousins Falcon Kaumatule and Treven Ma’ae. Both are getting big-time college offers.

The offense is a bit less stable, though the offensive line is solid and Bishop Gorman has a history of talented, high-scoring teams.

SCHEDULE

8/24 Mater Dei (Calif.)
8/31 Centennial
9/7 Orem (Utah)
9/14 De La Salle (Calif.)
9/28 at Silverado
10/5 Desert Oasis
10/12 Sierra Vista
10/19 at Durango
10/25 Spring Valley
11/2 Clark

