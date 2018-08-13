Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 11 Bishop Gorman

No. 11 Bishop Gorman
Location: Las Vegas
Final 2017 record: 13-2
Final Super 25 rank: 10
RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Winners of nine consecutive state titles, the Gaels have their eyes on making it a decade of dominance.
The defense is headed by cousins Falcon Kaumatule and Treven Ma’ae. Both are getting big-time college offers.
The offense is a bit less stable, though the offensive line is solid and Bishop Gorman has a history of talented, high-scoring teams.
SCHEDULE
8/24 Mater Dei (Calif.)
8/31 Centennial
9/7 Orem (Utah)
9/14 De La Salle (Calif.)
9/28 at Silverado
10/5 Desert Oasis
10/12 Sierra Vista
10/19 at Durango
10/25 Spring Valley
11/2 Clark