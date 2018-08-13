Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 11 Bishop Gorman

No. 11 Bishop Gorman

Location: Las Vegas

Final 2017 record: 13-2

Final Super 25 rank: 10

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

Winners of nine consecutive state titles, the Gaels have their eyes on making it a decade of dominance.

The defense is headed by cousins Falcon Kaumatule and Treven Ma’ae. Both are getting big-time college offers.

The offense is a bit less stable, though the offensive line is solid and Bishop Gorman has a history of talented, high-scoring teams.

SCHEDULE

8/24 Mater Dei (Calif.)

8/31 Centennial

9/7 Orem (Utah)

9/14 De La Salle (Calif.)

9/28 at Silverado

10/5 Desert Oasis

10/12 Sierra Vista

10/19 at Durango

10/25 Spring Valley

11/2 Clark