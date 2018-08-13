USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 12 Hoover

Photo: Kevin Brooks

Football

No. 12 Hoover

Location: Hoover, Ala.
Final 2017 record: 11-3
Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

The back-to-back 7A state title-winner will have a super difficult schedule that includes St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

Junior QB Robby Ashford is already getting offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, and Auburn.

Wide receiver George Pickens, an Auburn commit, is a star and should make Ashford’s life easier.

Senior running back Larry McCammon (1,500 yards, 20 TDs rushing) is a three-star and one of the top backs in the state.

Senior linebacker Nick Curtis is a three-star, while senior linebacker Kameron Robinson and senior defensive back Jabari Moore will be contributors on defense.

SCHEDULE

8/25 Pinson Valley
8/31 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)
9/7 Thompson
9/14 at Hewitt-Trussville
9/21 at Oak Mountain
10/5 Tuscaloosa County
10/12 at Spain Park
10/19 Vestavia Hills
10/26 Mountain Brook
11/2 IMG Academy (Fla.)

, , Football, Super 25

