Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 12 Hoover

No. 12 Hoover

Location: Hoover, Ala.

Final 2017 record: 11-3

Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

The back-to-back 7A state title-winner will have a super difficult schedule that includes St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

Junior QB Robby Ashford is already getting offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, and Auburn.

Wide receiver George Pickens, an Auburn commit, is a star and should make Ashford’s life easier.

Senior running back Larry McCammon (1,500 yards, 20 TDs rushing) is a three-star and one of the top backs in the state.

Senior linebacker Nick Curtis is a three-star, while senior linebacker Kameron Robinson and senior defensive back Jabari Moore will be contributors on defense.

SCHEDULE

8/25 Pinson Valley

8/31 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)

9/7 Thompson

9/14 at Hewitt-Trussville

9/21 at Oak Mountain

10/5 Tuscaloosa County

10/12 at Spain Park

10/19 Vestavia Hills

10/26 Mountain Brook

11/2 IMG Academy (Fla.)