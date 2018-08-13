Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 13 Bergen Catholic

USA Today Sports

No. 13 Bergen Catholic

Location: Oradell, N.J.
Final 2017 record: 10-2
Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

The defending state champs return three solid senior running backs in RB Rahmir Johnson (555 yards and six TDs rushing, two TDs receiving), Josh McKenzie (907 yards, eight TDs rushing) and RB-LB Anthony Corbin. Johnson has committed to Nebraska and McKenzie is headed to Yale.

Under center will be junior Andrew Boel, but with the run game he may not be called upon to pass much.

The defense is returning plenty of talent, including four-star junior safety Jordan Morant and three-star defensive end Aeneas Dicosmo.

SCHEDULE

8/31 at Grayson (Ga.)
9/8 vs. Archbishop Wood at Rutgers University
9/14 at St. Peter’s Prep
9/22 Don Bosco Prep
9/29 Irvington
10/6 at St. Joseph Regional
10/13 Pope John XXIII
10/20 Paramus Catholic
10/26 at DePaul Catholic

