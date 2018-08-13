Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 14 St. Louis

No. 14 St. Louis

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Final 2017 record: 11-0

Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

St. Louis has won back-to-back state championships and appear primed for another run.

The defense is absolutely stacked, with defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele, who has a host of major offers. He’s joined by 2020 star linebacker Jordan Botelho and Southern Cal commit Gino Quinones.

The offense is led by quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Matt Sykes, both juniors.

SCHEDULE

8/10 Wai’anae (W 69-6)

8/17 Narbonne (Calif.)

8/25 at Mililani

9/7 Kahuku

9/15 Punahou

9/21 at Kapolei

9/28 at Campbell

10/5 at Farrington

10/12 Kamahameha Kapalama