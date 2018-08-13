USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 14 St. Louis

Photo: Gerard Martinez, 247Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 14 St. Louis

Football

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 14 St. Louis

No. 14 St. Louis

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Final 2017 record: 11-0
Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

St. Louis has won back-to-back state championships and appear primed for another run.

The defense is absolutely stacked, with defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele, who has a host of major offers. He’s joined by 2020 star linebacker Jordan Botelho and Southern Cal commit Gino Quinones.

The offense is led by quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Matt Sykes, both juniors.

SCHEDULE

8/10 Wai’anae (W 69-6)
8/17 Narbonne (Calif.)
8/25 at Mililani
9/7 Kahuku
9/15 Punahou
9/21 at Kapolei
9/28 at Campbell
10/5 at Farrington
10/12 Kamahameha Kapalama

, , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2vFcLGM
Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 14 St. Louis
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.