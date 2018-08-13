Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 15 Miami Central

No. 15 Miami Central
Location: Miami
Final 2017 record: 10-3
Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked
RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Miami Central is again loaded with talent.
Cornerback Henry Gray is a Miami commit for the class of 2020. Jesus Machado, who transferred in from Champagnat Catholic, landed an Alabama offer as an eighth-grader.
Lexington Joseph will have the unenviable task of replacing the great James Cook. Joseph is a three-star recruit in the class of 2019.
Quarterback Maurice Underwood is a Marshall commit, while offensive lineman Maurice Smith has a load of major offers.
SCHEDULE
8/25 at Cardinal Gibbons
8/31 at Booker T. Washington
9/8 at St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)
9/13 at Edison
9/21 at St. Thomas Aquinas
9/28 at Norland
10/5 Blanche Ely
10/11 Hialeah-Miami Lakes
10/19 at Northwestern
10/26 Carol City