Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 15 Miami Central

No. 15 Miami Central

Location: Miami

Final 2017 record: 10-3

Final 2017 Super 25 rank: Unranked

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

Miami Central is again loaded with talent.

Cornerback Henry Gray is a Miami commit for the class of 2020. Jesus Machado, who transferred in from Champagnat Catholic, landed an Alabama offer as an eighth-grader.

Lexington Joseph will have the unenviable task of replacing the great James Cook. Joseph is a three-star recruit in the class of 2019.

Quarterback Maurice Underwood is a Marshall commit, while offensive lineman Maurice Smith has a load of major offers.

SCHEDULE

8/25 at Cardinal Gibbons

8/31 at Booker T. Washington

9/8 at St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)

9/13 at Edison

9/21 at St. Thomas Aquinas

9/28 at Norland

10/5 Blanche Ely

10/11 Hialeah-Miami Lakes

10/19 at Northwestern

10/26 Carol City