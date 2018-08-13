Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 16 Marietta

No. 16 Marietta

Location: Marietta (Ga.)

Final 2017 record: 8-5 (8 wins forfeited)

Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL

Marietta will start the season a bit behind the eight ball as two starters have been declared ineligible. Still, the Blue Devils are loaded with talent.

Quarterback Harrison Bailey has several major offers and is just a junior. Offensive lineman Jake Wray, another junior, has committed to Ohio State. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton is a Tennessee commit, while ATH Arik Gilbert is the sixth-ranked player in the country.

The scary thing for opponents is how young and talented this team is. They will be a major power for years to come.

SCHEDULE

8/16 at Rome

8/24 Good Counsel

8/31 Collins Hill

9/7 Grayson

9/22 at St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)

10/5 North Paulding

10/12 at McEachern

10/19 North Cobb

10/26 at Hillgrove

11/2 Kennesaw Mountain