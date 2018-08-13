USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 17 Pickerington Central

Photo: 247Sports

Football

No. 17 Pickerington Central

Location: Pickerington, Ohio
Final 2017 Record: 14-1
Final Super 25 Rank: Unranked

The Tigers look to have a solid shot at repeating as state champs.

Junior quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw (85-of-165 passing for 1,500 yards, 13 TDs and 192 carries for 1,218 yards and 18 TDs) returns after a monster sophomore season. He already has several offers and Ohio State is showing interest.

Senior RB Jamir Jackson (147 carries for 782 yards and 15 TDs) will help in the backfield.

The defense is strong, led by senior DT Karter Johnson, who has committed to TCU. He’s joined by senior DT DeWayne Carter, junior DE-TE Ty Hamilton, who had four sacks last season, and senior DB-WR Jaquwon Crawford, who had four interceptions.

SCHEDULE

8/26 Phillips (Chicago) at Otterbein University
8/31 West Toronto Prep (Canada)
9/7 at Trotwood Madison
9/14 Groveport
9/21 at Hilliard Davidson
9/27 Gahanna
10/5 at Lancaster
10/12 Pickerington North
10/19 at Reynoldsburg
10/26 Grove City

