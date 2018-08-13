Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 18 St. Joseph's Prep

No. 18 St. Joseph’s Prep
Location: Philadelphia
Final 2017 Record: 13-1
Final Super 25 Rank: 3
RANKINGS: SUPER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL
The Hawks were the state runner-up last season and the state champion the year before and have a wealth of young talent.
Sophomore QB Kyle McCord, who was the only freshman this spring to be invited to the Elite 11 Camp, has a variety of college offers already.
The defense is led by sophomore LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of the former Eagles player. Senior DB-LB Myles Talley and DB Zach Bouggess are also key players on the defense.
Senior running backs Kolbe Burrell and Marques Mason are solid in the backfield.
SCHEDULE
8/18 at Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
8/23 at St. Joseph’s Regional (N.J.)
8/31 St. Francis
9/8 vs. St. Peter’s Prep at Rutgers University
9/14 Good Counsel
9/21 LaSalle College High School
10/6 Roman Catholic
10/13 Archbishop Wood
10/20 Father Judge
10/26 Archbishop Ryan