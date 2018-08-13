Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 18 St. Joseph's Prep

No. 18 St. Joseph’s Prep

Location: Philadelphia

Final 2017 Record: 13-1

Final Super 25 Rank: 3

The Hawks were the state runner-up last season and the state champion the year before and have a wealth of young talent.

Sophomore QB Kyle McCord, who was the only freshman this spring to be invited to the Elite 11 Camp, has a variety of college offers already.

The defense is led by sophomore LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of the former Eagles player. Senior DB-LB Myles Talley and DB Zach Bouggess are also key players on the defense.

Senior running backs Kolbe Burrell and Marques Mason are solid in the backfield.

SCHEDULE

8/18 at Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

8/23 at St. Joseph’s Regional (N.J.)

8/31 St. Francis

9/8 vs. St. Peter’s Prep at Rutgers University

9/14 Good Counsel

9/21 LaSalle College High School

10/6 Roman Catholic

10/13 Archbishop Wood

10/20 Father Judge

10/26 Archbishop Ryan