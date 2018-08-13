Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 19 Katy

Location: Katy, Texas

Final 2017 record: 12-1

Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

A perennial Texas power, Katy came up just short in its state championship bid a season ago, falling to Lake Travis.

Running back Deondrick Glass has been an impact player for the Tigers in recent years, and that’s expected to continue. Sophomore Bronson McClelland is expected to get the nod under center, and he’ll be protected by Oklahoma State commit Cole Birmingham.

The defense is again expected to be stout, which has been Katy’s trademark in seasons’ past.

SCHEDULE

8/31 North Shore

9/8 Atascocita

9/14 IPN (Mexico City)

9/22 at Clear Springs

10/5 Tompkins

10/12 Morton Ranch

10/20 at Seven Lakes

10/26 Cinco Ranch

11/2 at Mayde Creek

11/8 at Taylor