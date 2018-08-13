Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 19 Katy

Location: Katy, Texas
Final 2017 record: 12-1
Final Super 25 rank: Unranked
A perennial Texas power, Katy came up just short in its state championship bid a season ago, falling to Lake Travis.
Running back Deondrick Glass has been an impact player for the Tigers in recent years, and that’s expected to continue. Sophomore Bronson McClelland is expected to get the nod under center, and he’ll be protected by Oklahoma State commit Cole Birmingham.
The defense is again expected to be stout, which has been Katy’s trademark in seasons’ past.
SCHEDULE
8/31 North Shore
9/8 Atascocita
9/14 IPN (Mexico City)
9/22 at Clear Springs
10/5 Tompkins
10/12 Morton Ranch
10/20 at Seven Lakes
10/26 Cinco Ranch
11/2 at Mayde Creek
11/8 at Taylor