Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 2 St. John Bosco

Location: Bellflower, Calif.

Final 2017 record: 11-3

Final Super 25 rank: 13

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is at least the top quarterback in the 2020 class, if not the nation. He has an amazing arm. Stanford commit Colby Bowman, three-star junior Kris Hutson, and three-star senior Jake Bailey will be his top targets. Running back George Holani has drawn offers from BYU, Arizona State, and others.

Chris Steele, a Southern Cal commit, is one of the nation’s top cornerbacks, and linebacker Ralen Goforth has earned some big-time offers.

SCHEDULE

8/17 Timpview

8/24 at Garces Memorial

8/31 Mililani

9/7 Paramount

9/14 at Chaminade College Prep

9/28 JSerra

10/5 Orange Lutheran

10/12 at Mater Dei

10/19 at Santa Margarita

10/26 Servite