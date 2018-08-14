Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 2 St. John Bosco

Location: Bellflower, Calif.
Final 2017 record: 11-3
Final Super 25 rank: 13
Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is at least the top quarterback in the 2020 class, if not the nation. He has an amazing arm. Stanford commit Colby Bowman, three-star junior Kris Hutson, and three-star senior Jake Bailey will be his top targets. Running back George Holani has drawn offers from BYU, Arizona State, and others.
Chris Steele, a Southern Cal commit, is one of the nation’s top cornerbacks, and linebacker Ralen Goforth has earned some big-time offers.
SCHEDULE
8/17 Timpview
8/24 at Garces Memorial
8/31 Mililani
9/7 Paramount
9/14 at Chaminade College Prep
9/28 JSerra
10/5 Orange Lutheran
10/12 at Mater Dei
10/19 at Santa Margarita
10/26 Servite