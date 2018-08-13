Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 20 Folsom

USA Today Sports

Location: Folsom, Calif.
Final 2017 record: 16-0
Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

Folsom has a ton of talent returning from its state championship squad in 2017. Wide receiver Joseph Ngata, a Clemson commit, is expected to put up huge numbers alongside quarterback Kaiden Bennett, who threw for more than 4,000 yards last season. Ngata’s younger brother, Daniyel, is also expected to be a major contributor.

Folsom also boasts a solid defense but will have a tough test to start the season against Northern California power De La Salle.

SCHEDULE

8/17 at De La Salle
8/24 Jesuit
8/31 Antelope
9/7 at Chaminade
9/14 Oak Ridge
9/28 at Rocklin
10/5 Whitney
10/12 Granite Bay
10/19 at Grant
10/26 at Del Oro

