Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 21 Warren Central

Photo: Doug McSchooler, Indianapolis Star

Football

21. Warren Central

Location: Indianapolis
Final 2017 record: 7-4
Final Super 25 Rank: Not Ranked

Wide receiver David Bell (52 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 TDs) is one of the most dynamic athletes in the state and could play college football and basketball. He helped the Warriors to a basketball state title.

Senior OL Justin Britt, who is 6-4 and 280 and has been offered by most of the top schools in the Midwest.

Running back Romeir Elliott (1,113 yards and 18 TDs) is primed for another big year.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 17 – at Center Grove
Aug. 24 – at Trinity (Louisville)
Aug. 31 – at North Central
Sept. 7 – Lawrence Central
Sept. 14 – Ben Davis
Sept. 21 – at Pike
Sept. 28 – Lawrence North
Oct. 5 – Carmel

