Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 21 Warren Central

21. Warren Central

Location: Indianapolis

Final 2017 record: 7-4

Final Super 25 Rank: Not Ranked

Wide receiver David Bell (52 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 TDs) is one of the most dynamic athletes in the state and could play college football and basketball. He helped the Warriors to a basketball state title.

Senior OL Justin Britt, who is 6-4 and 280 and has been offered by most of the top schools in the Midwest.

Running back Romeir Elliott (1,113 yards and 18 TDs) is primed for another big year.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 17 – at Center Grove

Aug. 24 – at Trinity (Louisville)

Aug. 31 – at North Central

Sept. 7 – Lawrence Central

Sept. 14 – Ben Davis

Sept. 21 – at Pike

Sept. 28 – Lawrence North

Oct. 5 – Carmel