Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 22 University Lab

22. University Lab

Location: Baton Rouge
Final 2017 record: 13-0
Final 2017 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

University Lab is coming off a state title and returns some top players.

Christian Harris, a Texas A&M commit, is considered one of top athletes in the nation.

Makiya Tongue, a Georgia commit, is the son of former NFLer Reggie Tongue, while Jordan Clark is the son of former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark.

Running back Mike Hollins is a three-star recruit with an Alabama offer.

The defense includes LB Bryton Constantin, a Clemson commit, and 325-pound junior DL Jaquelin Roy, a four-star prospect.

SCHEDULE

8/31 Mandeville
9/7 Southern Lab
9/14 at Catholic (Baton Rouge)
9/21 at West Feliciana
9/28 at Zachary
10/5 Brusly
10/12 at Glen Oaks
10/19 Mentorship Academy
10/26 at Madison Prep
11/2 Baker

