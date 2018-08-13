Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 22 University Lab

22. University Lab

Location: Baton Rouge

Final 2017 record: 13-0

Final 2017 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

University Lab is coming off a state title and returns some top players.

Christian Harris, a Texas A&M commit, is considered one of top athletes in the nation.

Makiya Tongue, a Georgia commit, is the son of former NFLer Reggie Tongue, while Jordan Clark is the son of former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark.

Running back Mike Hollins is a three-star recruit with an Alabama offer.

The defense includes LB Bryton Constantin, a Clemson commit, and 325-pound junior DL Jaquelin Roy, a four-star prospect.

SCHEDULE

8/31 Mandeville

9/7 Southern Lab

9/14 at Catholic (Baton Rouge)

9/21 at West Feliciana

9/28 at Zachary

10/5 Brusly

10/12 at Glen Oaks

10/19 Mentorship Academy

10/26 at Madison Prep

11/2 Baker