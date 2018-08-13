Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 23 Good Counsel

23. Good Counsel

Location: Olney, Md.

Final 2017 record: 8-3

Final 2017 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Falcons have plenty of senior talent returning and a huge offensive line.

Mason Lunsford, who was a second-team all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection last season, is a three-star prospect coming in at 305 pounds. Lucas Portes is also a 300-pounder.

Sophomore OL Landon Tengwall, who is 6-6 and 300 pounds, is already drawing big-time offers from the likes of Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, and others.

Senior RB Latrele Palmer should be primed to put up big numbers along with senior QB Kamerun Snell (1,265 yards and seven TDs passing and 524 yards and seven TDs rushing).

His top target will likely be senior WR-DB Cam Hart, a Notre Dame commit.

The defense is led by senior LB Julio Ayamel, who was first team all-WCAC last season and has committed to James Madison.

SCHEDULE

8/24 at Marietta

8/31 Archbishop Spalding

9/7 Mount St. Joseph

9/14 at St. Joseph’s Prep

9/21 Bishop Sullivan (Va.)

9/28 at Northwest

10/6 at Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)

10/13 at St. John’s (Washington D.C.)

10/19 DeMatha

10/26 Bishop McNamara

11/17 St. Frances Academy