Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 24 Owasso

24. Owasso

Location: Owasso, Okla.

Final 2017 record: 12-1

Final Super 25 rank: 22

The defending state champions return senior QB Will Kuehne (completed 199 of 298 passes for 2,788 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three INTs and ran for 289 yards and 10 TDs). He committed to North Texas earlier this summer.

Junior RB Isaiah Jacobs and junior TE Mario Kirby are drawing some college interest.

The defense, solid in 2017, returns senior DT Hilton Moseby and junior DBs Deuce Mayberry and Dawson Adams and senior LB KeJuan Hay.

SCHEDULE

8/24 Bentonville (Ark.) West

8/31 at Fayetteville (Ark.)

9/7 Broken Arrow

9/21 at Union

9/28 Edmond North

10/4 at Norman North

10/12 Southmoore

10/18 Mustang

10/26 at Moore

11/2 at Putnam City North