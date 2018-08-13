Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 25 Centennial

25. Centennial

Location: Corona, Calif.

2017 record: 10-3

Final Super 25 ranking: Unranked

Centennial has been a perennial California power, lighting up the scoreboard year after year. That shouldn’t change in 2018.

Despite the departure of QB Tanner McKee, the Huskies return plenty of firepower. Wide receiver Gary Bryant will be the focus of a dynamic offense that also features a solid running back tandem of Thomas Kinslow and Octavio Cortes. Two transfer quarterbacks—Reggie Retzlaff and Carter Freedland—will have the opportunity to replace McKee.

The defense will be led by four-star defensive end Drake Jackson and cornerback Isaiah Young, who’s just a junior.

Centennial will be tested right away, as the Huskies will face Arizona power Chandler in its opener Aug. 17, followed by a date with Orange Lutheran. Both games will be televised.

SCHEDULE

8/17 Chandler (Ariz.)

8/24 at Orange Lutheran

8/31 Pittsburg

9/7 at Narbonne

9/14 Valley View

9/27 at Santiago

10/5 at Corona

10/12 at Norco

10/19 Martin Luther King

10/26 Roosevelt