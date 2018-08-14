Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 3 Mater Dei

Location: Santa Ana, Calif.

Final 2017 record: 16-0

Final Super 25 rank: 1

The defending national champs will be forced to reload following departures of many of its top players.

Southern Cal commit Bryce Young will take over for JT Daniels under center. Young is the nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Oregon commit Sean Dollars will help out of the backfield, and five-star Bru McCoy, one of the nation’s most dynamic players, will be his top target. Oregon commit Jeremiah Criddell, a safety, will also play some receiver along with Colorado commit Braedin Huffman-Dixon.

Another pair of Oregon commits head the defense in linebacker Mase Funa and defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson.

SCHEDULE

8/17 Bishop Amat

8/24 at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

8/31 at La Mirada

9/7 St. Mary’s

9/21 IMG Academy

9/28 Servite

10/5 Santa Margarita

10/12 St. John Bosco

10/19 at JSerra Catholic

10/26 Orange Lutheran