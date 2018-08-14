USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 3 Mater Dei

Photo: Chris Trevino, 247Sports

Football

Location: Santa Ana, Calif.
Final 2017 record: 16-0
Final Super 25 rank: 1

The defending national champs will be forced to reload following departures of many of its top players.

Southern Cal commit Bryce Young will take over for JT Daniels under center. Young is the nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Oregon commit Sean Dollars will help out of the backfield, and five-star Bru McCoy,  one of the nation’s most dynamic players, will be his top target. Oregon commit Jeremiah Criddell, a safety, will also play some receiver along with Colorado commit Braedin Huffman-Dixon.

Another pair of Oregon commits head the defense in linebacker Mase Funa and defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson.

SCHEDULE

8/17 Bishop Amat
8/24 at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
8/31 at La Mirada
9/7 St. Mary’s
9/21 IMG Academy
9/28 Servite
10/5 Santa Margarita
10/12 St. John Bosco
10/19 at JSerra Catholic
10/26 Orange Lutheran

Mater Dei lost a ton of talent but the Monarchs have reloaded.

