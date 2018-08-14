Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 4 Allen

Location: Allen, Texas

Final 2017 record: 16-0

Final Super 25 rank: 5

Allen won the state title a season ago and returns a bunch of starters.

Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale returns under center, and his top target will be Oklahoma commit Theo Wease. Three-star Texas State commit Andrew Henry will carry the load in the backfield, helped by offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, another OU commit.

Defensively, the Eagles will be led by defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, an Oklahoma State commit.

SCHEDULE

8/24 at Hebron

8/31 Horn

9/7 Salt Lake City East

9/14 at Coppell

9/21 Plano

9/28 at McKinney

10/12 Plano East

10/19 at Dallas Jesuit

10/26 Boyd

11/2 Prosper

11/8 Plano West