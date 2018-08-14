USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 4 Allen

Location: Allen, Texas
Final 2017 record: 16-0
Final Super 25 rank: 5

Allen won the state title a season ago and returns a bunch of starters.

Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale returns under center, and his top target will be Oklahoma commit Theo Wease. Three-star Texas State commit Andrew Henry will carry the load in the backfield, helped by offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, another OU commit.

Defensively, the Eagles will be led by defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, an Oklahoma State commit.

SCHEDULE

8/24 at Hebron
8/31 Horn
9/7 Salt Lake City East
9/14 at Coppell
9/21 Plano
9/28 at McKinney
10/12 Plano East
10/19 at Dallas Jesuit
10/26 Boyd
11/2 Prosper
11/8 Plano West

