Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 5 Grayson

Location: Loganville, Ga.
Final 2017 record: 10-2
Final Super 25 rank: Unranked
The Rams have an absolute wealth of top talent.
Linebacker Owen Pappoe, an Auburn commit, has been in the national spotlight for years. Defensive end Kevin Harris has committed to Alabama, while defensive lineman Tru Thompson is headed to Florida State.
Offensively, the line is huge, led by Michigan commit Trente Jones and Wanya Morris, a Florida State commit. C.J. Dixon will start the season under center, with Nebraska commit Ronald Thompkins as the lead running back.
SCHEDULE
8/25 Tucker
8/31 Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
9/7 at Marietta
9/14 at Westlake
9/21 Colquitt County
10/4 Shiloh
10/11 Archer
10/19 Newton County
10/26 Rockdale County
11/2 South Gwinnett