Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 6 St. John's College

Location: Washington D.C.

Final 2017 record: 9-2

Final Super 25 rank: 13

Related Meet the 2018 Super 25 football teams

St. John’s won the WCAC title last year and returns a ton of talent.

Running back Keilan Robinson is an Alabama commit, and quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava, a transfer from Kahuku in Hawaii, is one of the top dual-threat QBs in the 2020 class. Rakim Jarrett, a four-star receiver in the 2020 class, is drawing offers from Alabama, Ohio State, and others.

Defensively the Cadets are led by linebacker Mekhail Sherman, at top-20 player overall in the 2020 class. Three-star defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash is expected to contribute, along with Luke Hill, a four-star cornerback in the 2020 class.

St. John’s is loaded, and the Cadets will be next year, as well.

SCHEDULE

8/25 Johns Creek (Ga.)

8/31 at Hoover (Ala.)

9/8 Miami Central

9/15 IMG Academy (Fla.)

9/22 Marietta (Ga.)

9/29 at Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

10/6 Bishop McNamara (Md.)

10/13 Good Counsel (Md.)

10/26 at DeMatha (Md.)

11/3 at Gonzaga