Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 6 St. John's College

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 6 St. John's College

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 6 St. John's College

Location: Washington D.C.
Final 2017 record: 9-2
Final Super 25 rank: 13

St. John’s won the WCAC title last year and returns a ton of talent.

Running back Keilan Robinson is an Alabama commit, and quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava, a transfer from Kahuku in Hawaii, is one of the top dual-threat QBs in the 2020 class. Rakim Jarrett, a four-star receiver in the 2020 class, is drawing offers from Alabama, Ohio State, and others.

Defensively the Cadets are led by linebacker Mekhail Sherman, at top-20 player overall in the 2020 class. Three-star defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash is expected to contribute, along with Luke Hill, a four-star cornerback in the 2020 class.

St. John’s is loaded, and the Cadets will be next year, as well.

SCHEDULE

8/25 Johns Creek (Ga.)
8/31 at Hoover (Ala.)
9/8 Miami Central
9/15 IMG Academy (Fla.)
9/22 Marietta (Ga.)
9/29 at Christian Brothers (St. Louis)
10/6 Bishop McNamara (Md.)
10/13 Good Counsel (Md.)
10/26 at DeMatha (Md.)
11/3 at Gonzaga

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 6 St. John's College

St. John’s is loaded with young talent.

