Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Final 2017 record: 12-3

Final Super 25 rank: Unranked

It was a down year for the Raiders—by their standards—in 2017, as they fell in the state semifinals. That doesn’t figure to happen again this season.

The defense is stacked. Linebacker Anthony Solomon is a Miami commit, while Oklahoma commit Jaden Davis and Ohio State commit Jordan Battle head a dominant secondary.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy, a junior, is one of the nation’s top-ranked players in the class of 2020. Four-star running back Daniel Carter is primed for a big year, as he’ll be running behind offensive lineman Vincent Murphy, who has committed to South Carolina.

SCHEDULE

8/25 DeMatha (Md.)

8/31 at Piper

9/14 at Stranahan

9/21 Miami Central

10/5 at Deerfield Beach

10/12 at Fort Lauderdale

10/19 Boyd Anderson

10/26 Blanche Ely

11/2 at Miramar