Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Chandler

Location: Chandler, Ariz.
Final 2017 record: 13-2
Final Super 25 rank: 13
Behind quarterback Jacob Conover, the Wolves have won back-to-back state titles and they’ll be looking to make it three in a row in 2018. Conover is committed to BYU.
The offense also features running back Decarlos Brooks, tight end Brayden Liebrock, and wide receiver Demarcus Griffin. Liebrock is a Texas commit.
Nevada commit Avery Carrington leads the defense, along with Hawaii-bound Zach Bowers. Defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao transferred in from Mountain Pointe. He’s a four-star prospect with a host of major offers.
SCHEDULE
8/17 at Centennial (Calif.)
8/24 Queen Creek
8/31 Mesa
9/8 at Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)
9/21 at Desert Ridge
9/28 at Perry
10/5 Brophy College Prep
10/12 Basha
10/19 Tucson High Magnet
10/26 Hamilton