USA Today Sports

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Chandler

Photo: David Wallace, Arizona Republic

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Chandler

Football

Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Chandler

Location: Chandler, Ariz.
Final 2017 record: 13-2
Final Super 25 rank: 13

Behind quarterback Jacob Conover, the Wolves have won back-to-back state titles and they’ll be looking to make it three in a row in 2018. Conover is committed to BYU.

The offense also features running back Decarlos Brooks, tight end Brayden Liebrock, and wide receiver Demarcus Griffin. Liebrock is a Texas commit.

Nevada commit Avery Carrington leads the defense, along with Hawaii-bound Zach Bowers. Defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao transferred in from Mountain Pointe. He’s a four-star prospect with a host of major offers.

SCHEDULE

8/17 at Centennial (Calif.)
8/24 Queen Creek
8/31 Mesa
9/8 at Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)
9/21 at Desert Ridge
9/28 at Perry
10/5 Brophy College Prep
10/12 Basha
10/19 Tucson High Magnet
10/26 Hamilton

, , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2MkY8Cg
Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Chandler

Chandler is looking to make it three consecutive state championships.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.