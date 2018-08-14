Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Chandler

Location: Chandler, Ariz.

Final 2017 record: 13-2

Final Super 25 rank: 13

Behind quarterback Jacob Conover, the Wolves have won back-to-back state titles and they’ll be looking to make it three in a row in 2018. Conover is committed to BYU.

The offense also features running back Decarlos Brooks, tight end Brayden Liebrock, and wide receiver Demarcus Griffin. Liebrock is a Texas commit.

Nevada commit Avery Carrington leads the defense, along with Hawaii-bound Zach Bowers. Defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao transferred in from Mountain Pointe. He’s a four-star prospect with a host of major offers.

SCHEDULE

8/17 at Centennial (Calif.)

8/24 Queen Creek

8/31 Mesa

9/8 at Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)

9/21 at Desert Ridge

9/28 at Perry

10/5 Brophy College Prep

10/12 Basha

10/19 Tucson High Magnet

10/26 Hamilton