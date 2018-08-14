Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 9 St. Frances Academy

Location: Baltimore

Final 2017 record: 13-0

Final Super 25 rank: 4

St. Frances made headlines in the offseason when area teams refused to schedule the powerhouse program, indicating just how dominant the Panthers have become. They will have to deal with the loss of their starting quarterback, Florida commit Jalon Jones, who transferred to Henrico in Virginia. Still, St. Frances is loaded with talent.

Running back Joachim Bangda holds an Alabama offer, and transfer is a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. Offensive guard Darrian Dalcourt is an Alabama commit.

The defense is impressive, led by another Alabama commit, linebacker Shane Lee. Junior defensive end Chris Braswell is one of the best in the nation at his position, and another junior, Demon Clowney, is already garnering major offers. Clowney is the cousin of former South Carolina star and current NFL player Jadaveon Clowney.

SCHEDULE

8/26 West Toronto Prep

9/1 Bishop Sullivan (Va.)

9/8 at IMG Academy (Fla.)

9/15 at Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

9/22 at Calvert Hall

9/29 at Loyola

10/6 McDonogh

10/13 Gilman

10/20 at Spalding

10/27 Mount St. Joseph

11/3 at Silver Oak