Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 3

Through Dec. 24 results

NORTHEAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (8-1) Ranney, Tinton Falls, N.J. (4-0) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (6-2) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (5-0) Long Island Lutheran, Glen Head, N.Y. (6-0) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (12-2) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (7-3) Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (6-2) Woodrow Wilson, Washington, D.C. (5-3) Christ The King, Queens, N.Y. (4-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga., (10-0) Montverde Academy, Fla. (9-1) IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (12-1) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (15-1) Mountain Brook, Ala. (13-2) Carmel Christian, Matthews, N.C. (14-0) University School, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (7-2) Cox Mill, Concord, N.C., (8-0) Meadowcreek, Norcross, Ga., (11-2) Hamilton Heights, Chattanooga, Tenn. (14-2)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Wasatch Academy, Mt. Pleasant, Utah (15-0) Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas (17-0) Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kan. (7-1) Guyer, Denton, Texas (14-3) Baptist Prep, West Little Rock, Ark. (11-2) Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan. (5-1) Westlake, Austin, Texas (15-2) Chaparral, Parker, Colo. (10-1) Pleasant Grove, Utah (11-2) Putnam City West, Oklahoma City, Okla. (5-2)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (9-0) Rainier Beach, Seattle (7-0) Rancho Christian, Temecula, Calif. (13-1) Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (7-1) Federal Way, Wash. (10-1) Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (11-1) Pinnacle, Phoenix (13-2) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (10-1) Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (8-1) Fairfax, Los Angeles (12-0)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. La Lumiere School, La Porte, Ind. (12-0)

2. Warren Central, Indianapolis, Ind. (6-0)

3. Belleville (Ill.) West (11-0)

4. Curie, Chicago, Ill. (10-0)

5. Vashon, Saint Louis, Mo. (10-1)

6. Huntington Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (8-1)

7. Nicolet, Milwaukee, Wisc. (9-1)

8. Scott County, Georgetown, Ky. (10-0)

9. Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (9-1)

10. Bloom, Chicago Heights, Ill. (11-0)