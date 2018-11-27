Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Nov. 25

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 23-0-0 2 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 16-0-1 3 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 16-3-2 4 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 15-1-4 5 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 18-1-0 6 Ludlow (Ludlow, Mass.) 20-0-3 7 Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.) 16-1-2 8 St. Raphael Academy (Pawtucket, R.I.) 19-0-1 9 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 16-0-2 10 Wayland (Wayland, Mass.) 15-3-4 11 ConVal (Peterborough, N.H.) 18-1-0 12 Presque Isle (Presque Isle, Maine) 14-1-2 13 Wheeler (Stonington, Conn.) 14-3-3 14 Plainville (Plainville, Conn.) 14-7-1 15 Bromfield (Harvard, Mass.) 16-3-3

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 19-0-0 2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 21-0-0 3 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 21-0-1 4 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 17-5-0 5 Somers (Somers, N.Y.) 19-5-0 6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 19-3-0 7 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 18-3-0 8 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 17-1-0 9 Walt Whitman (Huntington Station, N.Y.) 17-4-0 10 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 13-2-0 11 Port Washington (Port Washington, N.Y.) 13-7-0 12 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 19-2-0 13 Newfield (Selden, N.Y.) 17-3-0 14 Lansing (Lansing, N.Y.) 20-1-0 15 Chazy (Chazy, N.Y.) 20-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 18-0-0 2 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 25-1-0 3 Wilson West Lawn (Lansdale, Pa.) 24-3-1 4 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 21-1-1 5 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 22-0-1 6 West Allegheny (Imperial, Pa.) 23-2-0 7 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 13-1-3 8 Radnor (Wayne, Pa.) 20-4-2 9 Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, N.J.) 19-4-0 10 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 19-3-0 11 Ocean Township (Oakhurst, N.J.) 21-3-1 12 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 19-3-1 13 Glen Rock (Glen Rock, N.J.) 23-1-1 14 Glassboro (Glassboro, N.J.) 20-2-3 15 Fleetwood (Fleetwood, Pa.) 20-6-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 16-2-0 2 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 24-0-1 3 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 18-2-0 4 Walt Whitman (Bethesda, Md.) 17-1-0 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 13-2-2 6 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 22-2-1 7 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 19-3-2 8 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 19-2-0 9 Appoquinimink (Middletown, Del.) 13-3-2 10 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 16-1-1 11 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 18-1-0 12 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 13-5-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 26-2-1 2 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 21-0-2 3 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 18-1-4 4 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 17-2-3 5 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 18-2-2 6 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 23-2-3 7 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 17-2-3 8 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 18-3-0 9 Archbold (Archbold, Ohio) 22-1-0 10 Bishop Noll (Hammond, Ind.) 20-2-0 11 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-0 12 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-3-2 13 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 13-3-1 14 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 18-5-2 15 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 19-4-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 20-1-2 2 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 19-1-2 3 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 19-1-2 4 Oregon (Oregon, Wis.) 20-2-2 5 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 15-3-4 6 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 16-2-3 7 De La Salle (Warren, Mich.) 19-3-4 8 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 19-1-2 9 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 19-1-2 10 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 16-3-2 11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 15-3-2 12 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 18-2-1 13 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 14-3-5 14 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 19-6-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 26-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 22-1-0 3 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 25-2-2 4 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 16-4-0 5 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 17-3-1 6 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 22-4-2 7 Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake, Ill.) 22-2-3 8 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 23-3-0 9 Manhattan (Manhattan, Kan.) 18-3-0 10 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-6-0 11 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 29-7-1 12 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 22-2-0 13 Bozeman (Bozeman, Mont.) 15-1-1 14 Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 12-1-3 15 West Fargo (Fargo, N.D.) 14-3-2

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 17-1-2 2 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 20-3-0 3 Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 18-1-0 4 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 16-2-1 5 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 17-2-1 6 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 20-1-1 7 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 13-3-3 8 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 17-2-0 9 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 17-2-0 10 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 21-4-1 11 Corvallis (Corvallis, Ore.) 15-1-2 12 Mayfield (Las Cruces, N.M.) 16-6-1 13 Caldwell (Caldwell, Idaho) 20-0-2 14 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 12-7-0 15 La Salle Prep (Milwaukie, Ore.) 16-1-1

