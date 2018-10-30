Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 10

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 28

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Nass.) 16-0-0 2 Xavier Prep (Middletown, Conn.) 14-0-1 3 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 15-1-0 4 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 10-1-4 5 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 13-0-2 6 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 16-1-0 7 Lexington (Lexington, Mass.) 14-1-1 8 Gorham (Gorham, Maine) 13-0-1 9 William Hall (West Hartford, Conn.) 11-1-1 10 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 13-0-2

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 17-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 15-0-0 3 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 17-0-0 4 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 14-0-3 5 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 16-0-1 6 Newfield (Selden, N.Y.) 16-2-0 7 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 17-1-0 8 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 17-1-0 9 Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, N.Y.) 15-1-1 10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 17-2-0 11 Hilton (Hilton, N.Y.) 14-2-2 12 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 12-1-1 13 John Glenn (Elwood, N.Y.) 17-0-0 14 Churchville-Chili (Churchville, N.Y.) 17-2-0 15 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 13-2-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 16-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 19-0-0 3 Abington (Abington, Pa.) 19-1-0 4 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 16-0-0 5 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 13-1-3 6 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 16-0-1 7 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 17-0-2 8 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 16-1-3 9 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 9-1-5 10 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 17-2-2 11 Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.) 17-1-1 12 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 19-1-0 13 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 16-2-0 14 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 18-2-0 15 Holy Ghost Prep (Bensalem, Pa.) 17-0-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 22-0-1 2 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 12-2-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 14-0-1 4 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 17-0-1 5 University (Morgantown, W.Va.) 20-0-2 6 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 10-0-1 7 Archmere Academy (Claymount, Del.) 12-1-0 8 Georgetown Prep (Bethesda. Md.) 13-1-2 9 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 22-1-0 10 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 22-2-1 11 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 11-3-2 12 The Heights School (Potomac, Md.) 14-0-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 16-1-2 2 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 21-0-2 3 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 24-2-1 4 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 16-2-0 5 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 22-1-3 6 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 15-1-3 7 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 17-2-3 8 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 16-1-2 9 Bishop Noll (Hammond, Ind.) 20-2-0 10 St. Charles (Columbus, Ohio) 14-3-2 11 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-0 12 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-3-2 13 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 13-3-1 14 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 18-5-2 15 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 19-4-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 18-1-2 2 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 17-1-2 3 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 18-0-2 4 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 15-1-3 5 De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.) 19-3-4 6 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 15-3-4 7 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 17-1-2 8 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 18-0-2 9 Preble (Green Bay, Wis.) 17-1-6 10 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 15-2-2 11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 15-4-2 12 Oregon (Oregon, Wis.) 18-2-2 13 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 19-6-0 14 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 15-3-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 23-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 20-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 18-1-0 4 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 19-2-0 5 Christian Brothers College Prep (St Louis, Mo.) 19-2-2 6 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 16-1-1 7 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 17-3-2 8 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-4-0 9 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-5-0 10 St. Patrick (Chicago, Ill.) 24-3-0 11 Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 19-2-1 12 Hellgate (Missoula, Mont.) 13-0-1 13 Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 12-1-3 14 West Fargo (Fargo, N.D.) 14-3-2 15 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 14-3-1

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 16-0-0 2 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 15-1-0 3 Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas, Nev.) 19-1-2 4 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 14-1-0 5 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 17-3-0 6 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 14-1-1 7 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 15-2-1 8 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 16-3-0 9 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 12-1-2 10 Denver East (Denver, Colo.) 15-1-0 11 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 16-2-1 12 David Douglas (Portland, Ore.) 11-2-2 13 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-1-1 14 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-2-0 15 La Salle Prep (Milwaukie, Ore.) 13-0-1

