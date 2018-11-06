Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Nov. 4

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 18-0-0 2 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 16-0-1 3 Xavier Prep (Middletown, Conn.) 15-0-1 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 18-0-0 5 Lexington (Lexington, Mass.) 17-1-1 6 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 12-1-4 7 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.) 14-1-1 8 Conval Regional (Petersborough, N.H.) 18-1-0 9 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 15-0-2 10 Presque Isle (Presque Isle, Maine) 15-1-2

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Martin Luther King, Jr (New York, N.Y.) 16-0-0 2 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 19-0-0 3 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 19-0-1 4 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 19-1-0 5 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 18-2-0 6 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 19-1-0 7 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 15-5-0 8 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 17-1-0 9 Port Washington (Port Washington, N.Y.) 13-6-0 10 Walt Whitman (Huntington Station, N.Y.) 17-4-0 11 Mepham (Bellmore, N.Y.) 15-2-1 12 Newfield (Selden, N.Y.) 17-3-0 13 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 13-2-0 14 East Aurora (East Aurora, N.Y.) 20-0-1 15 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 16-2-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 18-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 20-0-0 3 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) 19-2-0 4 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 18-0-1 5 Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.) 19-2-1 6 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 18-0-1 7 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 19-0-2 8 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 17-2-1 9 Abingdon (Abingdon, Pa.) 20-2-0 10 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 10-1-5 11 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 21-1-0 12 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 17-1-4 13 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 18-2-3 14 Freedom (Bethlehem, Pa.) 19-1-4 15 Episcopal School (Newtown Square, Pa.) 13-2-3

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 13-2-0 2 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 24-0-1 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 14-0-1 4 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 12-0-1 5 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 22-2-1 6 Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.) 13-1-2 7 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 19-3-2 8 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 18-1-0 9 Porter Ridge (Indiana Trail, N.C.) 21-2-1 10 East Fairmount (Fairmount, W.Va.) 22-1-2 11 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 11-4-2 12 The Heights School (Bethesda, Md.) 15-0-1 13 Cape Henlopen (Arlington, Va.) 11-4-2

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 18-1-2 2 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 26-2-1 3 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 21-0-2 4 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 18-2-0 5 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 16-1-3 6 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 23-2-3 7 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 17-2-3 8 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 18-1-2 9 Bishop Noll (Hammond, Ind.) 20-2-0 10 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 16-1-4 11 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-0 12 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-3-2 13 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 13-3-1 14 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 18-5-2 15 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 19-4-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 20-1-2 2 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 19-1-2 3 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 19-1-2 4 Oregon (Oregon, Wis.) 20-2-2 5 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 15-3-4 6 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 16-2-3 7 De La Salle (Warren, Mich.) 19-3-4 8 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 19-1-2 9 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 19-1-2 10 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 16-3-2 11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 15-4-2 12 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 18-2-1 13 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 14-3-5 14 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 19-6-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 26-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 22-1-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 19-1-0 4 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 21-2-2 5 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 16-4-0 6 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 17-3-1 7 Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake, Ill.) 22-2-3 8 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 23-3-0 9 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 19-3-2 10 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 19-3-0 11 Manhattan (Manhattan, Kan.) 18-3-0 12 Hellgate (Missoula, Mont.) 13-0-1 13 Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 12-1-3 14 Fargo West (Fargo, N.D.) 14-3-2 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-6-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Boulder (Boulder, Colo) 17-1-0 2 Summit (Bend, Ore,) 16-1-0 3 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 17-3-0 4 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 16-1-1 5 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 16-2-1 6 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-1-1 7 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 16-3-0 8 Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 16-1-1 9 David Douglas (Portland, Ore.) 13-2-2 10 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 16-2-1 11 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 16-2-0 12 La Salle Prep (Milwaukie, Ore.) 15-0-1 13 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 15-1-2 14 Caldwell (Caldwell, Idaho) 20-0-2 15 Corvallis (Corvallis, Ore.) 13-1-2

