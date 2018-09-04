Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings

MORE: Girls Soccer Spring Rankings

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brockton (Brockton, Mass.) 0-0-0 2 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0 3 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 0-0-0 4 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0 5 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0 6 Lewis Mills (Burlington, Conn.) 0-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) 1-0-0 2 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 1-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 1-0-0 5 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 1-0-0 8 Hills West (Mineola, N.Y.) 1-0-0 9 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 1-0-0 10 Center Moriches (Center Moriches, N.Y.) 0-1-0 11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 2-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 2-0-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 0-0-0 4 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 0-0-0 5 Seton Hall Prep (South Orange, N.J.) 0-0-0 6 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 1-0-0 7 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 0-0-0 8 Hempfield (Landisville, N.J.) 0-0-0 9 Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, N.J.) 0-0-0 10 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 1-0-0 11 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 0-0-0 12 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 0-0-0 13 West Morris Mendham (Mendham, N.J.) 0-0-0 14 Delran (Delran, N.J.) 0-0-0 15 Haverford School (Havertown, Pa.) 1-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 0-0-0 2 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.) 1-0-0 3 Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C,) 7-0-0 4 Nitro (Nitro, W.Va.) 2-0-0 5 Cape Henry Collegiate (Virginia Beach, Va.) 0-0-0 6 Archbishop Curley (Baltimore, Md.) 2-0-0 7 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 1-0-0 8 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 1-0-0 9 St. Albans School (Washington, D.C.) 1-0-0 10 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 4-0-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 5-0-0 2 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 8-0-0 3 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 4-0-0 4 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 5-0-0 5 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 7-0-2 6 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 4-0-0 7 Collegiate (Louisville, Ky.) 5-1-1 8 Fishers (Fishers, Ind.) 6-1-0 9 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 2-0-0 10 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 5-1-0 11 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 4-0-0 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 5-2-1 13 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 6-2-0 14 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 5-0-1 15 Hammond (Hammond, Ind.) 3-0-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 3-0-0 2 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 2-0-1 3 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 3-0-0 4 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 3-0-0 5 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 1-0-0 6 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 2-0-1 7 Preble (Green Bay, Wis.) 5-0-0 8 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 2-0-0 9 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 3-0-0 10 East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) 1-0-0 11 Woodbury (Woodbury, Minn.) 3-0-0 12 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 3-0-0 13 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 3-0-0 14 De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.) 1-0-0 15 Rochester Adams (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 1-0-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 1-0-0 2 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 6-0-0 3 Chaminade (St. Louis, Mo.) 3-0-0 4 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 4-0-0 5 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 3-0-0 6 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 3-0-0 7 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 4-0-0 8 Quincy High (Quincy, Ill.) 5-0-0 9 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 4-1-1 10 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 3-0-0 11 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 2-0-0 12 Solorio Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 7-0-0 13 Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kan.) 2-1-0 14 Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) 2-1-0 15 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 2-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)