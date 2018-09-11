Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 1-0-0 2 Yarmouth (Maine) 2-0-0 3 Glastonbury (Conn.) 0-0-0 4 Brockton (Mass.) 0-0-0 5 Keene (N.H.) 4-0-0 6 Lewiston (Maine) 1-1-0 7 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 2-0-0 8 St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) 1-0-0 9 ConVal Regional (Peterborough, N.H.) 5-0-0 10 Farmington (Conn.) 0-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Commack (N.Y.) 2-0-0 2 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 2-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 1-0-0 4 Clarence (N.Y.) 4-0-0 5 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 6-0-0 6 Baldwinsville (N.Y.) 5-0-0 7 Hauppage (N.Y.) 3-0-0 8 Elmira (N.Y.) 4-0-1 9 Brentwood (N.Y.) 0-1-0 10 Amityville (N.Y.) 3-0-0 11 Syosset (N.Y.) 1-0-1 12 Center Moriches (N.Y.) 1-1-0 13 Queensbury (N.Y.) 5-1-0 14 Vestal (N.Y.) 4-1-0 15 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 2-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 2-0-0 2 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 2-0-0 3 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 0-0-0 4 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 0-0-0 5 Seton Hall Prep (South Orange, N.J.) 0-0-0 6 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 1-0-0 7 Kearny (N.J.) 0-0-0 8 Hempfield (Landisville, N.J.) 0-0-0 9 Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, N.J.) 0-0-0 10 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 1-0-0 11 Holmdel (N.J.) 0-0-0 12 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 0-0-0 13 West Morris Mendham (Mendham, N.J.) 0-0-0 14 Delran (N.J.) 0-0-0 15 Haverford School (Havertown, Pa.) 1-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 2-0-0 2 Winfield (W.Va.) 8-0-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 3-0-0 4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-0-0 5 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 7-0-0 6 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 2-0-0 7 George Washington (Charleston, W.Va.) 7-0-1 8 Centennial (Ellicott City, Md.) 2-0-0 9 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 5-0-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 5-0-1 2 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 10-0-1 3 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 6-0-0 4 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 7-0-0 5 Zionsville (Ind.) 8-0-2 6 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 6-0-0 7 Chesterton (Ind.) 9-0-1 8 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 5-0-1 9 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 6-2-0 10 Ottawa Hills (Ohio) 5-0-0 11 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 6-2-1 12 St. Joseph (South Bend, Ind.) 9-0-1 13 Washington (Ind.) 8-0-1 14 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 6-2-0 15 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 10-0-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 6-0-1 2 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 4-1-0 3 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 9-0-0 4 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 6-0-0 5 The Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 6-0-0 6 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 8-1-2 7 Neenah (Wis.) 8-0-0 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 3-0-1 9 Cedarburg (Wis.) 3-0-0 10 Portage (Mich.) 7-2-2 11 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 3-2-0 12 Dow (Midland, Mich.) 9-0-0 13 Salem (Mich.) 6-1-1 14 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 2-0-0 15 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 6-0-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 7-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 6-0-0 3 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 1-0-0 4 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 5-0-1 5 Libertyville (Ill.) 6-0-0 6 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 5-0-0 7 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 6-0-0 8 Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.) 4-1-0 9 Solario Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 9-0-0 10 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 3-0-0 11 Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake, Ill.) 7-0-1 12 St. John Vianney (St. Louis, Mo.) 5-0-0 13 Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) 3-1-1 14 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 4-1-1 15 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 4-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 4-0-0 2 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 3-0-0 3 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 7-0-1 4 Clovis (N.M.) 8-0-0 5 Boise (Idaho) 9-0-1 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 5-0-0 7 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 4-0-0 8 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0 9 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 5-0-0 10 Fort Collins (Colo.) 2-0-1 11 El Dorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 4-0-0 12 Gresham (Ore.) 3-0-0 13 St. Pius X (Albuquerque, N.M.) 4-0-0 14 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 5-0-1 15 Tigard (Ore.) 2-0-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 9