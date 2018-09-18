Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Brockton (Brockton, Mass.) 4-0-0 2 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 2-0-0 3 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 3-0-0 4 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 3-0-1 5 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0 6 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 4-0-1 7 Concord (Concord, Mass.) 5-0-1 8 Gorham (Gorham, Maine) 6-0-0 9 Moses Brown School (Providence, R.I.) 3-0-0 10 South Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 4-0-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 4-0-0 2 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 6-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 2-0-0 4 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 7-0-0 5 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 6-0-0 6 Freeport (Freeport, N.Y.) 3-0-0 7 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 3-1-0 8 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 4-1-0 9 Elmira (Elmira, N.Y.) 6-0-2 10 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 4-0-0 11 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 8-1-1 12 Monroe-Woodbury (Woodbury, N.Y.) 4-1-0 13 Center Moriches (Center Moriches, N.Y.) 3-1-0 14 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 5-1-0 15 Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.) 5-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 5-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 3-0-0 3 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 4-0-0 4 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 4-0-0 5 Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.) 6-0-0 6 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 3-0-0 7 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 4-0-1 8 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 3-1-0 9 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 5-0-0 10 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 3-0-0 11 Liberty (Bethlehem, Pa.) 4-0-0 12 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 4-0-1 13 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 5-0-1 14 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 3-1-0 15 Dallastown (Dallastown, Pa.) 5-0-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 3-0-0 2 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 10-0-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 4-0-0 4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 3-0-0 5 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 7-0-0 6 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 3-0-0 7 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 2-0-1 8 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 9-0-0 9 Cape Henry (Virginia Beach, Va.) 3-0-0 10 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 9-1-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 6-0-1 2 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 13-0-1 3 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 7-0-0 4 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 10-0-0 5 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ky.) 10-0-2 6 St. Francis DeSales (Columbus, Ohio) 6-0-0 7 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 11-0-1 8 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 5-0-1 9 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 9-2-0 10 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 6-0-0 11 Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.) 8-2-1 12 Saint Joseph’s (South Bend, Ind.) 10-0-2 13 Washington (Washington, Ind.) 11-0-2 14 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 8-3-0 15 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 12-0-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 6-1-0 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 10-0-0 3 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 4-0-2 4 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 10-0-0 5 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 6-2-0 6 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 7-3-2 7 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 8-1-1 8 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 4-1-1 9 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 9-2-2 10 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 6-0-0 11 Canton (Canton, Mich.) 8-2-3 12 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 8-0-1 13 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 5-1-0 14 Dow (Midland, Mich.) 10-0-1 15 Breck (Breck, Minn.) 7-1-0

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 10-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 9-0-0 3 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-0-0 4 St, John Vianney (St. Louis, Mo.) 7-0-1 5 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 7-0-0 6 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 4-0-0 7 Solario Academy (Chicago, Ill.) 10-0-0 8 Bishop Miege (Roeland Park, Kan.) 7-0-1 9 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 7-1-0 10 Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.) 6-1-2 11 Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) 5-1-0 12 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 6-1-1 13 Wheaton Academy (Wheaton, Ill.) 10-0-0 14 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 6-1-0 15 Shawnee Mission West (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-2-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 5-0-0 2 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 5-0-0 3 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-1 4 Clovis (Clovis, N.M.) 10-0-0 5 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 4-0-0 6 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 4-0-0 7 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 10-1-1 8 Eldorado (Las Vegas, Nev.) 5-0-1 9 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 7-0-1 10 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 6-1-0 11 Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, Ore.) 5-0-0 12 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 2-1-1 13 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 7-1-0 14 Rio Rancho (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 7-1-1 15 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 4-0-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 16