Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

MORE: Boys Soccer Rankings

MORE: Girls Soccer Rankings

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset (Wrentham, Mass.) 5-0-0 2 Farmington (Farmington, Conn.) 3-0-0 3 Brockton (Brockton, Mass.) 4-0-1 4 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 5-0-1 5 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.) 3-0-0 6 Concord (Concord, N.H.) 5-0-1 7 Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) 5-0-1 8 Burlington (Burlington, Vt.) 4-0-1 9 Bangor (Bangor, Maine.) 4-0-2 10 Hanover (Hanover, N.H.) 4-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 6-0-0 2 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 7-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr (New York, N.Y.) 6-0-0 4 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 8-0-0 5 Elmira (Elmira, N.Y.) 8-0-2 6 Monnroe-Woodbury (Center Valley, N.Y.) 7-0-0 7 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 10-1-0 8 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 5-1-0 9 Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.) 8-1-0 10 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 6-0-0 11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 7-1-0 12 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 6-0-0 13 Hilton (Hilton, N.Y.) 7-0-1 14 Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 5-3-0 15 Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, N.Y.) 6-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 6-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 7-0-0 3 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 7-0-0 4 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 5-0-1 5 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 8-0-1 6 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 6-0-0 7 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 5-0-1 8 Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, N.J.) 7-1-0 9 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 6-1-0 10 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 4-0-0 11 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 8-0-1 12 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 5-1-0 13 Warwick (Lititz, Pa.) 5-1-0 14 Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.) 7-1-0 15 Mendham (Mendham, N.J.) 4-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 4-0-0 2 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 12-0-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 5-0-0 4 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-0-0 5 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 7-0-0 6 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 4-0-0 7 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 4-1-0 8 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 10-0-0 9 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 4-1-1 10 Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.) 10-1-0 11 Appoquinimink (Bear, Del.) 2-0-1 12 Meade (Fort Meade, Md.) 4-1-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 8-0-1 2 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 14-0-1 3 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 13-0-0 4 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 7-0-1 5 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 12-0-2 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 9-1-0 7 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 12-2-0 8 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 8-0-0 9 Saint Joseph’s (South Bend, Ind.) 13-0-2 10 Washington (Washington, Ind.) 13-0-2 11 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 11-1-2 12 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 11-1-3 13 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 12-1-2 14 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 12-1-2 15 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 8-0-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 8-1-0 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 10-0-0 3 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 5-0-2 4 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 9-1-1 5 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 9-1-1 6 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 7-3-2 7 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 7-1-1 8 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 9-2-2 9 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 6-1-2 10 Canton (Canton, Mich.) 8-2-3 11 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 7-1-0 12 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 10-0-1 13 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 10-0-1 14 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 11-1-0 15 Dow (Midland, Mich.) 10-0-1

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 12-0-0 2 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 12-0-0 3 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-0-0 4 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 9-0-0 5 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 6-0-0 6 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 6-2-1 7 Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.) 8-1-0 8 St. John Vianney (St. Louis, Mo.) 9-1-1 9 Wheaton Academy (Wheaton, Ill.) 12-0-0 10 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 10-1-2 11 Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) 7-1-0 12 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 8-2-1 13 Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Ill.) 11-1-0 14 Shawnee Mission West (Overland Park, Kan.) 7-3-0 15 Olathe West (Olathe, Kan.) 8-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 7-0-0 2 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 6-0-0 3 Clovis (Clovis, N.M.) 10-0-0 4 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 10-0-1 5 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 7-0-0 6 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 12-1-1 7 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 8-0-1 8 Bonanza (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-2 9 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 6-1-0 10 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 8-2-0 11 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-0 12 Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, Ore.) 6-1-1 13 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-2-0 14 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 4-1-1 15 Lake City (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) 9-0-0

Records shown are through games of Sept. 23